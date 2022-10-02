World Cup 2022: Denmark to wear kits that protest Qatar’s human rights record

It has been announced by the sports clothing manufacturer Hummel that Denmark will wear shirts at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that show a sign of protest against the host nation’s human rights record.

The Danish team also unveiled a new all-black third kit that honors the migrant workers that died during construction work for the football tournament.

Speaking about the choice of using black for the third kit, Hummel mentioned that black is “The color of mourning.” Continuing, “While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.”

Fifa’s World Cup rules strictly prohibit political statements on team uniforms. However, each kit design – all-red, all-white, and all-black – all complies with this rule as there are no explicit statements.

“We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation,” explained Hummel.



Image: Hummel