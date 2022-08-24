Bomb found at Stockholm Culture Festival in Sweden

On Sunday 20th August, a bomb was found and subsequently disarmed by the Swedish police bomb squad located at the popular Stockholm Culture Festival in Sweden’s capital.

The device was found in a bag in a park, one of the venues of the annual festival in Stockholm.

Speaking in a statement, Swedish Police stated, “The police assess that the bag, which was found on Sunday, at Kungstradgarden contained an explosive charge.”

Erik Akerlund, local police chief at the Norrmalm police in Stockholm, explains, “It is only after a full examination at the national forensic center that we will be able to say whether the dangerous object was functional.”

The intended target of the attempted terror attack has been unnamed by Police.