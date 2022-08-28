Digital passport experiment to be conducted in Finland

Digital passports could be used in Finland, making it the first country in the European Union to experiment with the technology.

Finland has recently notified the EU of its willingness to test out digitalizing the country’s official documents. If accepted, a trial will be conducted among Finnish volunteers on flights to Croatia from Finland in spring 2023.

Speaking to Helsingin Sanomat, Mikko Väisänen, a Finnish border guard inspector, explained, “We are currently preparing a funding application for the Commission. The application must be submitted by the end of August. After that, it will be decided whether the project will be realized or not.”

As part of the experiment, Finnish travelers could upload their official documents to a mobile app and share them with border authorities ahead of their travels, saving time at the country’s border inspection.

Once the trip is over, these documents would then be deleted for privacy and safety reasons.