Girl dies in roller coaster accident in Aarhus amusement park

Yesterday, a fourteen-year-old girl died in an accident at the Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark, after the Cobra roller coaster came loose and fell off the rails.

After the incident, police were called to the scene just before 13:00. It was announced that the girl was from Copenhagen and the boy from Syddjurs.

CEO of Tivoli Friheden, Henrik Ragborg Olesen, explained that the rear car came loose and flew off the rails. It was decided to evacuate the park and close it over the next few days.

In 2008, an incident took place on the same rollercoaster at the Friheden amusement park, which resulted in the serious injury of four people.