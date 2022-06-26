Tourist dies in Southeast Iceland after being run over by construction vehicle

As reported by RÚV, a tourist has passed away after being run over by a construction vehicle in Djúpivogur, a small town in Southeast Iceland.

A man in his sixties was walking with relatives in the town when he was run over by a construction vehicle. The site of the incident was where construction was taking place, including the location of the sculpture installation by Sigurður Guðmundsson.

A rope had been installed to separate pedestrians from vehicular traffic due to the amount of increased tourist and industrial activity in the area, yet it had been removed due to construction activities prior to the incident.

A local priest attended to witnesses, and the victim’s relatives received trauma assistance from the Red Cross at Egilsstaðir.

The town of Djúpivogur is located on a peninsula between Berufjörður and Hamarsfjörður.