Norway is on its highest terror alert after mass shootings have left two people dead and many others wounded in the country’s capital, Oslo.



Two people were shot dead and 21 people were injured in three consecutive shootings in Oslo, including an incident taking place in a gay bar.



Norwegian authorities have stated that the gunman is a 2-year-old Norwegian national of Iranian origin with a “long history of violence and threats,” calling the shootings an “extreme Islamist terror act.”



NRK has reported that the man was “suspected of murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts,” followed by “There is reason to think that this concerns a hate crime. That is one of the hypotheses.”



A spokesperson for the Norwegian Police said they were investigating “whether Pride was a target in itself, or whether there were other motives.”