New exhibition in Iceland set to open showcasing Reykjavík’s history and settlement

On 7th May, Reykjavík City Museum will be opening a new exhibition as part of a continuation of The Settlement Exhibition, which represents Reykjavík’s history from settlement to the present day.

The exhibition looks at the city’s history, which sheds light on the resident’s daily life, and the Zeitgeist throughout the centuries is brought into focus. The approach of the display is to reach all users of the museum in the best way possible.

With this new display, the importance of Aðalstræti as the center of Reykjavík’s history is furthermore emphasized. The Reykjavík City Museum will be in the foreground in the heart of the old city center and surroundings. All this is a significant lever of the oldest street of Reykjavík and a milestone in the city’s cultural life.

The festival will be open from 13:00, with various opening day celebrations, including a street theatre at 13:10, which will be repeated at 14:30. The Vikings from Rimmugýgur will show martial arts, and women from the Icelandic Handicraft Association will walk around the area in beautiful national costumes. The Vintage Car Association members will park their luxurious cars, and dancers will show Lindy hop. There will also be an opportunity to relax in summer chairs at Ingólfs square.

The Reykjavík City Museum is located at Aðalstræti 10 in Reykjavík. Admission to the exhibition is free.