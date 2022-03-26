Iceland Airwaves returns for 2022: Arlo Parks, Metronomy set to headline

Popular music festival in Iceland, Iceland Airwaves, is returning for 2022 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The news brings the announcement of artists Arlo Parks and Metronomy to headline the festival.

Iceland Airwaves returns after being canceled in 2020 and 2021, with dates for the festival taking place between 2nd and 5th November. The announcement comes after Iceland dropped all Covid restrictions, including international travel to the country.

The first line-up announcement includes Amyl and The Sniffers, Arlo Parks, Army Margret, Axel Flóvent, Crack Cloud, Daughters of Reykavík, Eydís Evensen, Flott, Gugusar, HAM, Lón, Metronomy, Superserious, and Zöe.

Iceland Airwaves is an immersive, multi-genre music festival held across a multitude of venues in the country’s capital, Reykjavík.

This festival showcases hundreds of acts ranging from unheard-of up-and-comers to headline status artists, ranging from established international talent to the country’s rich melting pot of domestic rising stars.