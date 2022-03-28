Two teachers killed in Malmö school: Student arrested

Last week, two female teachers were killed in a high school in Malmö, Sweden, with the suspect being an 18-year-old student.

The suspect, who was arrested at the scene, held no criminal record and was previously not known by Swedish Police. It was also noted that no motive had been established.

According to the Malmö police chief, Petra Stenkula, authorities were called by the male suspect to say he had killed two people, had put down his weapons, and was on the third floor.

Police were called at 17:12 CET, with numerous ambulances and patrol cars appearing at the scene. Upon arrival, armed police were seen entering the building, which was cordoned off.

Speaking with Sweden’s TT, Magdalena Andersson, Sweden’s Prime Minister, reacted “with sadness and dismay” to the killings.