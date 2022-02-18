Offshore wind power in Sweden: country plans to increase capacity

A plan has been unveiled by the Swedish government to develop offshore wind power turbines with an annual clean energy generation capacity of 20TWh to 30TWh.

The Swedish government has identified the North Sea, Baltic Sea, and the Gulf of Bothnia as the areas of development. The Swedish Energy Agency has also been asked to identify areas that are suitable for a further 90TWh of offshore capacity.

Khashayar Farmanbar, Sweden’s Minister for Energy, explains, “Today we point out areas that enable offshore wind power of 20-30TWh annually.

“At the same time, we are taking further steps to enable a total electricity production from the sea that corresponds to 120TWh, almost as much electricity as the whole of Sweden uses in one year today.

“We must have a lot of electricity, cheap electricity, fast. This is how we secure the electricity supply, enable the conversion and secure good electricity prices in the long term.”