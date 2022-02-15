Shooting in Reykjavík: Two incidents occur in the span of a week

Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, has seen a stint of gun violence in a week, resulting in the arresting of three men and a victim that was shot and enjoyed early Sunday morning.

The three men, who are Icelandic, are aged between 19 and twenty and were arrested shortly after the investigation. Firearms and a car have all been confiscated as part of the investigation.

The victim of the shooting reported to police the incident, where he was then transported to the ER and underwent an operation. The police have commented that his injuries are not life-threatening.

This second shooting flows an incident that took place in the neighborhood of Grafarholt on Thursday 10th February, where two people were injured, one of them seriously. However, it’s not clear whether the two shooting incidents are connected.

Speaking to MBL about the recent usage of weapons within Icelandic crime, National Police Commissioner Sigríður Björk Guðjónsdóttir explains, “We haven’t necessarily noted an increase in the number of incidents where weapons are used, but as we’ve seen in recent days, this is changing. People seem to be ready to use weapons.”