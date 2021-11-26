Magdalena Andersson: Swedish Prime Minister resigns just hours after appointment

Sweden’s first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned just hours after her appointment due to Andersson’s budget failing and her coalition partner quitting the government.



Andersson’s budget didn’t hit the mark after parliament voted for a budget designed by the opposite party.



Speaking to reporters, Andersson said, “I have told the speaker that I wish to resign.” Adding, “There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits…I don’t want to lead a government whose legitimacy will be questioned.”



Andersson expressed her hope in becoming prime minister again with a single party government.



Moving on, the speaker of parliament said he would speak with party leaders on how to proceed.