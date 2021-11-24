Most popular Icelandic names for babies in 2020 announced

Registers Iceland has recently published data on the most popular names for babies in Iceland during 2020.



For girls, there were two names that reached the top of the charts: Andrea and Freyja. For boys, Aron was the most popular name.



Throughout 2020, a total of 48 boys were named Aron, with Alexander taking second place and Emil taking third.



For girls, 28 girls were named either as Freyja or Andrea, with second place being Emilia and Bríet taking third place.



According to The Reykjavik Grapevine, the most common first name for males is Jón and Guðrún as the most common first name for females.