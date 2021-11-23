LUT University of Finland appoints MythBusters’ Jamie Hyneman as Professor of Practice

LUT University in Lappeenranta, Finland, has appointed MythBusters’ Jamie Hyneman as the Professor of Practice for a five-year term as of November 15th 2021.



Hyneman states about the appointment, “I’m truly honored. I am happy to help LUT by contributing what I know about technology and business and am looking forward to future projects and challenges.”



The appointment as Professor of Practice comes after Hyneman was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2017, as well as the University naming its prototype lab after him, titled the J. Hyneman Center (JHC).



Since the foundation of the J. Hyneman Center, Hyneman has helped to build the lab’s tech, supervised student projects, and helped to design a telepresence robot that opens up new possibilities for distance learning.



“As a Professor of Practice, I plan to encourage and support student innovations at JHC. I also hope to participate in the University’s activity on a wider scale. For instance, environmental issues and different types of vehicles are especially close to my heart. These are things I’ve been delighted to find that LUT and I are very much aligned with,” explains Hyneman.