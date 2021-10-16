Iceland Airwaves announces ‘Live From Reykjavík’ music event

The popular music festival in Iceland, Iceland Airwaves, has announced it will be holding a livestream festival in place of this year’s festival due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event, set to be held on 6th November, was announced after the dates for Iceland Airwaves have been pushed back to November 2022. This is the second year that the livestream will be organized to replace the festival.

Among the artists confirmed for ‘Live From Reykjavík’ include John Grant, Ásgeir, Laufey, GDRN, Daughters of Reykjavík, and BSÍ.

NME’s Thomas Smith described last year’s event as “as a thrilling reminder of festival fun,” and it highlighted “a community spirit that others could learn from.”

Smith added: “This array of music is a bittersweet reminder of what has been taken from us this year – the kind of communal moments that provide solace and joy to a music-loving nation. But ‘Live From Reykjavík’ has set the bar for what a livestreamed festival can achieve, highlighting both emerging and established names, providing unreplicable sessions, and the power of a community’s can-do spirit.”

‘Live From Reykjavík’ is set to livestream on Saturday 6th November starting at 20:00 GMT and will remain open for 24 hours.