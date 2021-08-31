Denmark to lift all COVID restrictions 10th September

All COVID-19 restrictions in Denmark are set to be lifted by 10th September after the pandemic was declared “no longer a critical threat to society” by the country’s health ministry.

Magnus Heunicke, Denmark’s Minister of Health, explained the situation in a statement made on 27th August, “The epidemic is under control. We have record vaccination levels…that is why we can drop the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against COVID-19.”

Heunicke followed up with a warning; even if Denmark is in a good place, the government will not hesitate to “act quickly if the pandemic once again threatens the essential functioning of society.”

Denmark ranks the third-most vaccinated country in the EU, with 71% of the population fully vaccinated – first being Malta with 80% and Portugal second with 73%.

In March 2020, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to impose a partial lockdown. The country was also one of the earliest to reopen after introducing a coronavirus passport on 21st April 2021.