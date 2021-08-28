Shooting in East Iceland: Man shot and wounded by police

In an unusual situation for Iceland, an armed man in Egilsstaðir, in the eastern part of the country, was shot and wounded after firing shots in a residential part of the town, reports mbl.is.

At roughly 22:00 on Thursday 26th August, police were called to a situation whereby a man was firing gunshots in Dalsel, a residential area in Egilsstaðir. It was reported that the gunman – approximately 30 years old – was seen in the street in front of a police vehicle before police officers shot him in the stomach after being ordered to lay down his weapon.

The individual was treated at the incident by emergency responders, then transferred to the University Hospital in Reykjavík via airplane. The condition of the man remains unknown, yet it is rumored that he’s still alive.

Describing the incident, a resident of Dalsel, Þröstur Jónsson, stated that he heard “popping noises, as if from a skateboard,” from inside his garage.

At this point in time, the incident is under investigation by the District Attorney, with initial interviews being conducted.