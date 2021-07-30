Finland to launch world-first university program for influencers

A new degree program that offers professional training for social media influencers and content producers has been announced by the Tampere University of Applied Sciences in Finland, making it a world-first.

According to the university, between 20 and 25 students will be chosen for the program, whose aim is to grow a following across various social media platforms and leverage them for corporate marketing.

The course is set to be three-and-a-half years, and once completed, students will earn a bachelor of business administration degree in international business.

The world-first degree is founded on the ideas of entrepreneurship, with students being tasked to set up and run a company for the duration of the course. The aim is to equip the students with real-life skills to run businesses.

Carita Prokki, Head of Continuous Education at Tampere University, explains, “The students will engage in business during their studies. The study points will be accumulated through business activity. There’s quite a lot of pressure on the students in that sense.”