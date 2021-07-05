Finland plans to develop Amazon delivery robot technology

Plans to develop new technology for autonomous delivery vehicles in Finland’s capital, Helsinki, have been announced by Amazon.

Amazon has stated that it will be setting up a new center in Finland to support the development of Amazon Scout, Amazon’s fully electric autonomous delivery robot.

Within this development center will be two dozen engineers focusing on research and development. Over time, the team is set to grow and become at the forefront of robotics and autonomous systems technology.

Amazon has stated that one of the company’s main aims will be to develop 3D software that “simulates the complexity of real-life” and ensures that “Scout can navigate safely while making deliveries.”

Amazon Scout is a robotic vehicle that can transport small Amazon packages along sidewalks at a slow pace.