Norwegian influencers forced to disclose edited body photos on promotional posts

A new law passed in Norway will make it illegal for social media influencers and advertisers to share promotional photos without making it clear to the audience that the images were edited or manipulated.

The law, which is an amendment to the 2009 Marketing and Control Act, was passed on 2nd June and is set to go into effect whenever the King of Norway decides, according to the legislative decree.

Now, images that have been edited or manipulated using filters on social media – such as “enlarged lips, narrowed waists, and exaggerated muscles” – will need to be disclosed. The law concerns those receiving payment or exchange for their posts, impacting social media influencers, brands, and companies.

The law was proposed in parliament to lessen the negative impacts of body pressure on young people.

In Norway, anorexia is the third most common cause of death among young girls, as reported by the National Institute of Public Health.