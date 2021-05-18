Eurovision 2021: Member of Icelandic team tests positive for COVID-19

According to Vísir, a member of the Icelandic Eurovision 2021 team has tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a routine test that took place on Sunday 16th May in Rotterdam.

Icelandic media representative of the Eurovision group, Rúnar Freyr Gíslason, has confirmed that one group member has tested positive but doesn’t want to reveal who was diagnosed. Yet, Gíslason has stated that the person in question is not taking part in Iceland’s Eurovision show.

In a statement by the European Broadcasting Union, this person has now gone into isolation and as a precautionary measure, with the other members of the team undergoing a PCR test and self-isolation.

Even if the Icelandic team could not take the stage, it is clear that Iceland will still take part in the competition as all aspects of the competition have been recorded in the event of a cancellation due to COVID-19.

Iceland’s entry for Eurovision is Daði and Gagnamagnið with the song 10 years.