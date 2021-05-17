Euro 2020: Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of playing for Sweden

Swedish football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of playing for Sweden during the upcoming football tournament, Euro 2020, due to a knee injury.

Ibrahimovic was recalled to the Swedish national team after retiring from international football in March. However, the footballer has been put out of action, needing six weeks to recover, due to an injury he sustained while playing for AC Milan against Juventus on 9th May.

SvFF (Swedish Football Association) tweeted about the incident, “Zlatan has informed [coach] Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championships this summer.”

Ibrahimovic returned to international football in March, where he helped the Swedish national team defeat Georgia in a World Cup 2022 qualifier.



Ibrahimovic is Sweden’s highest goalscorer, netting 62 times, as well as a record number of assists.



The Euros are set to take place between 11th June and 11th July, having been delayed by a year because of COVID-19.