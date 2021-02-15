10 million ISK invested to train unemployed Icelanders in coaching Esports

As part of a new incentive between the Icelandic Social Affairs Ministry and the Icelandic Esports Association, the government has invested 10 million ISK to offer free training in coaching Esports to Icelanders that are out of work.

Ásmundur Einar Daðason, the Minister of Social Affairs and Children, explains, “Create exciting opportunities for unemployed individuals and at the same time strengthen Esports infrastructure. There is a lot of strength and growth in Esports in Iceland, but the industry is young, and therefore the infrastructure in clubs is often lacking.”

Participants who complete the training will receive a six-month work contract to help strengthen the growing industry.

The chairman of the Icelandic Esports Association, Ólafur Hrafn Steinarsson, followed up by commenting, “This project is extremely important for Esports in Iceland and a great recognition of the excellent work that has been done for Esports in recent years.”

Competitive Esports is gained popularity in Iceland, with Counter-Strike being the most popular game within the sport.