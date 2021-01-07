The Engine Among the Ten Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Europe

Digital advertising agency The Engine, a subsidiary of the advertising agency Pipar\TBWA, has been named one of the ten best digital marketing agencies in Europe in 2020 by marketing magazine MarTech Outlook. This is the second year in a row for the list.



“This is great recognition for us and the international marketing work we do for our customers,” says Hreggviður Magnússon, head of digital marketing at The Engine.



Tetra Pak among customers

“One of our tasks is to manage a comprehensive digital strategy for the Irish financial tech company Taxback International, a B2B company with key markets in the UK, Germany, France and the Nordic countries. For this work, we received several nominations for international awards in digital marketing last year. We also carried out an extensive audit of the digital infrastructure of Tetra Pak, a Swedish company with 24,000 employees, and placed the company on the Digital Maturity Ladder. In Germany, we are in charge of digital marketing campaigns for Demicon and we are also redesigning the company’s image, website and logo. Then there is our office in Norway with a growing customer base in the Norwegian market.



The Engine received five nominations for the European Search Awards last year, four nominations for the Nordic Search Awards and two nominations for the Global Marketing Awards, where the agency won the Best Global PPC campaign for Gray Line in Iceland.



“It can be said that 2020 has been characterized by diverse and international digital projects, where our customers were from all over the world but all have one thing in common, to succeed with digital marketing,” says Hreggviður.