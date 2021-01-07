COVID-19: 5000 Doses of Moderna Vaccine coming to Iceland

Iceland is set to receive 5000 doses of the Moderna vaccine as of January lasting through to February, according to the vaccine distribution schedule outlined by the Ministry of Health.



Yesterday, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the EU health authority. Iceland expects to receive 128,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, with the first 5000 to be carried out up to February.



At the end of December, the first 10,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine landed in Iceland and is set to receive a minimum of 45,000 additional doses in the first quarter of 2021.



In total, Iceland has negotiated 250,000 Pfizer vaccines, according to the Ministry of Health.