There is something magical about the dark month of December in the North. The time of year when Christmas lights of different kinds illuminate the environment and mother nature adds its final touch with a blanket of newly fallen snow.

The images featured in this Christmas article are from the town of Akureyri, home to nearly 20.000 people in North Iceland, photographed by Hólmgeir Karlsson.



Photographs: JONAA©Hólmgeir Karlsson

