Northern lights season is upon us, top tips to find them and take a picture

Finding the northern lights takes dedication and know-how, it is magical to see the aurora borealis suddenly jump across the night sky, it is a close encounter with something magical and there are times when the northern lights seem to fill the northern sky with their mystery and magic.

In Iceland, it is actually possible to see the northern lights in the skies over Reykjavík, but the best way is to see them in their full and majestic splendour is to get out of the city light pollution. The northern lights can last for a few minutes or hours so once you get a glimpse of them, have your camera ready. As the old saying goes, “If there is no picture it did not happen” so you might want to get a photo to commemorate the occasion.

Following the tips posted here, you should be able to get the right picture.