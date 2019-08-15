According to Sigurjóna Sverrisdóttir, there new managing director of Meet in Reykjavík – Reykjavík Convention Bureau, there is a good reason for optimism: MICE visitors continue to elevate the Icelandic economy.

Last year, Iceland welcomed an estimated 135,000 international MICE travelers. The number has been growing steadily since the opening of Harpa Conference Hall and Convention Centre in 2011, with a 14.4% average annual growth. The country has also been climbing the ICCA country and city rankings; this year, Reykjavík moved up 30 places on the worldwide ranking from the previous year.”

Sigurjóna Sverrisdóttir recently took over as Managing Director of Meet in Reykjavík – Reykjavík Convention Bureau succeeding Thorsteinn Orn Gudmundsson, who led the bureau from its foundation in 2012. Sigurjóna has been with Meet in Reykjavík from the beginning, most recently as Director of Exhibitions and Events.

Arna Schram, Chairman of Meet in Reykjavík, said the Board was pleased that Sigurjóna accepted this new role and that she is the right person to continue the successful work of her predecessor.

“Reykjavík has over the last several years built up a reputation for reliability, high-tech infrastructure, service excellence and convenient flight connections to and from North America and Europe, in addition to being known for the one-of-a-kind nature that surrounds us. We intend to continue on this journey.“

Said Arna Schram, Chairman of Meet in Reykjavik, and continues