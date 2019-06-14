Icelandic Creative Agency Short-Listed for a Cannes Lions for their UN Women Campaign

The impactful UN Women Iceland campaign entitled “Gender-Based Violence is Closer Than You Think” has earned Icelandic creative ad agency Pipar\TBWA a spot on the short-list for a coveted Cannes Lions award. The particular award that the agency is up for, a Glass Lion, celebrates culture-shifting creativity—appropriate for an agency that specializes in disruptive creative ad strategies.

As part of the UN Women’s HeForShe global solidarity movement, the ad campaign was aimed at increasing

awareness and participation among Icelandic men in the fight against gender-based violence through videos across social media and outdoor banner ads.

“We’re absolutely elated to be shortlisted for this campaign,” says chief creative director for Pipar\TBWA Selma Rut Thorsteinsdottir. “This is an incredibly important issue for us all and we wanted to approach it with respect, but still create a moment that would break through the white noise. We’re so grateful to UN Women Iceland for entrusting us with this project and working with us to create an impactful platform for such a sensitive issue. This project has been at once heartbreaking but also a point of tremendous pride. And now we’re off to France to tell the story for the Cannes jury members!”

Finalists of the Glass Lion will present their cases to the jury in Cannes during the international festival of creativity that runs June 17-21, and the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on June 21.