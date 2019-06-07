Icelandic singer/songwriter Arnar Jónsson’s amazing duet with Michael Bublé in Glasgow

Arnar Jónsson is an Icelandic singer/songwriter know for his smooth voice.

His influence in music comes from Celine Dion and Michael Bubleé among others and in 2018 Arnar fronted two Michael Bublé tribute concerts in Iceland. In May 2019 the dream of attending a Michael Bublé concert came true when his mother took him to Glasgow to see Bublé’s World Tour. What Arnar didn’t know was that his mother, an incredibly resourceful woman with an undying confidence in her son’s talent, had a plan to get her son on the stage with Michael. Far fetched, right? Not for this mother! She wrote six little words on a paper banner and when Michael walked the stage close to their aisle seats, she stood up and ran towards him, much to her son’s surprise.

When Michael finished the song he had been singing he walked back to where he read the banner and asked: Where is the mother with the banner that said: “CAN MY SON SING WITH YOU” ?

Youtube – https://youtu.be/Ba95MxQNIok