Delta increases its Iceland services with daily Minneapolis flights

Delta has, as of 24th of May, restarted of its summer service between Reykjavik and Minneapolis/St Paul, Delta’s flight will offer 193 seats nonstop from Minneapolis to Reykjavik every day. The flight complements Delta’s existing New York-JFK service, giving customers more nonstop options to the United States from Iceland.

“With two daily flights during the summer, Delta is offering customers over 5,400 weekly seats between Reykjavik and the U.S., when demand is highest during the peak season,” said Roberto Ioriatti, Delta’s vice president Transatlantic. “Meanwhile we offer plenty of perks and amenities on board to make any Delta flight a magical start to our customers’ adventures, even at our lowest fares.”

The additional Reykjavik nonstop will help increase inbound tourism to Iceland and contributing to the local economy through tourism revenues. Iceland has been very popular among U.S. travelers, who topped the international visitor numbers between March 2018 and February this year, according to the Icelandic Tourist Board, with more than 685,000 flying in.

Delta is one of 28 airlines flying to Iceland this year.