Icelandic drone knowledge to be exported

Local delivery company Aha recently partnered up with Flytrex to launch the world’s first autonomous drone delivery system in Iceland, Aha has since then become a global leader when it comes to bringing products to customers using drones. Their experience in the Icelandic market has lead them to start looking into exporting their knowledge.

According to Aha, using drones to deliver products purchased online can shorten delivery times and reduce shipping costs. Currently, Aha is bringing on-demand aerial deliveries to a large portion of Reykjavik, the Icelandic Capital. To do this the company uses a “Flytrex Mule”, a drone based on the DJI M600 Pro platform and the company pilots have gone through strict training to be granted licenses to fly.