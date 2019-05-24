Sea Life Trust Planning a media trip to Iceland in relation to their Beluga Whale Sanctuary

During the 18th and 19th of June this year, Sea Life Trust is planning a media trip in relation to their Beluga Whale Sanctuary. The media will be offered to join Sea Life Trust and cargo-airline Cargolux for the arrival of the Beluga whales Little White and Little Grey to Iceland, and take the opportunity to film their touchdown and journey to their new home in Westman Islands (Vestmannaeyjar). The whales who will travel 6,000 miles from captivity in China to the world’s first open water beluga whale sanctuary in Iceland.

Created in partnership with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), the SEA LIFE TRUST Beluga Whale Sanctuary is one of the biggest developments in captive whale and dolphin care in decades and the first of its kind to be created for cetaceans.