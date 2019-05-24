Hatari partners up with Bashar Murad and shoot a video in Palestine

Icelandic band Hatari partners up with Bashar Murad and shoot a video in Jericho, Palestine during their Eurovision trip. With less than a week since their waving of the Palestinian flag at Eurovision held in Telaviv Israel, Hatari has released a video in cooperation with Palestinian artist Bashar Murad. The video is filmed in Jericho, Palestine in April this year and was released today.

Bashar has received international attention both for his work as a muscisian and poet and most of his songs are highly political tackling such topics as the liberation of his home country Palestine and gender. Bashar is currently in Iceland and will be joining Hatari for a tour around the country.