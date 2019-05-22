Join Music Empowerment Mobility and Exchange this Friday

This Friday, Stelpur rokka! (Girls Rock!) will host a launch event for the international project MEME Vol. 2: Music Empowerment Mobility and Exchange, at Hlemmur Square. Bands and artists performing are all associated with Stelpur rokka!; Gróa, Bláskjár and rauður from Iceland, along with She Makes Sounds from the UK. The show starts at 20 PM.

Admission is free but donations greatly appreciated, merchandise will be for sale at the location, and will also be available online throughout the summer!

In August 2019, the Icelandic rock camp organization Stelpur rokka! will host a week-long Youth Rock Camp Exchange in Iceland, supporting over 110 people active in music empowerment across ten countries, to come together, learn instruments, form bands, and exchange around community organizing and media making.

This week, Stelpur rokka! welcome over 20 people from the 12 collaborating MEME Vol. 2 organizations to do some planning and organizing for the rock camp. The planning visit ends with the Friday night launch event. Come and listen to some amazing artists connected to Stelpur rokka!, meet rock camp organizers from all over Europe, and support our young people!

Information about the MEME Vol. 2 project can be found here: http://stelpurrokka.is/meme-vol-2-1