Reykjavik up 30 places on the ICCA Statistics Report

2018 ICCA Statistics Report was published yesterday. According to the report, Reykjavík moves up 30 places on the worldwide ranking from the previous year. Reykjavík now shares the 50th place with Vilnius and Zurich, but in 2017 the capital of Iceland was number 80 on the list.

“We are in very high spirits here at Meet in Reykjavík – Reykjavík Convention Bureau after seeing the 2018 report,” says Hildur Björg Baeringsdóttir, Director of Lead Generation at Meet in Reykavík. “We knew we were moving up the list and we have been for the past seven years since Meet in Reykjavík was founded, but we did not anticipate this. This confirms the increasing interest we have been feeling from MICE buyers over the last couple of years. So you can just imagine how pumped we are at the moment.”

The annual ICCA country and city rankings are one of the most eagerly anticipated statistics reports in the international meetings industry every year. The report ranks cities from more than 100 countries worldwide.