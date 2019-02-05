Weather warnings issued in South Iceland

Vegagerðin (Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration) is prepared to close several roads including Hellisheiði and Þrengsli, Kjalarnes and Mosfellsheiði following the orange weather warning in place for South Iceland due to high winds. Blown snow is less of a risk in the capital due to the above freezing temperatures however people should still be aware of this on rooftops. The weather warning was issued this morning and expected to last through into the evening.

Vegagerðin’s closures are to protect the public, currently closures are planned between Hvolsvöllur and Vík today from 12.00 until 04.00 tomorrow. The road over Skeiðarársandur and Öræfasveit, between Núpsstaðir and Höfn will close at 16.00 until 10.00 tomorrow morning.

Weather and road condition updates can be found on en.vedur.is and road.is.