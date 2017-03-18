Earthquake of 3.3 by Mount Herdubreid this morning

From midnight last night a swarm of about 90 tremors took place in the area around Mount Herdubreid, the biggest one measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale originated approximately 5 km southwest of the mountain.

Mount Herdubreid is a tuya in northeast highlands of Iceland. It is situated to east side of the Odadahraun lava desert formed in eruptions from Trolladyngja. Askja volcano and Bardabunga volcano are both close by. The area has active volcanoes around and the last major eruption there was Bardabunga fissures, lasting about 6 months and leaving a new lava field known as Holuhraun in its wake. According to the Icelandic Met Office there are no volcanic tremors have been detected so far. The area is being monitored.