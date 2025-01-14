Swedish Minister for Defence announces country to test new drone swarm technology

Swedish Minister for Defence Pål Jonson has recently announced that the country will begin to test new drone swarm technology as part of a collaboration between Sweden’s armed forces and the defence equipment group Saab.

During a news conference held on 13th January, Pål Jonson stated that Sweden’s armed forces will begin testing the technology during the Arctic Strike exercise.

Jonson commented, “We will need to take some risks to build a stronger defence capability faster than we normally do.”

These swarms will be comprised of drones varying in size and designed to form and then solve tasks autonomously.

“With these drone swarms, it is possible to conduct both reconnaissance, positioning, and identification,” explained Jonson.