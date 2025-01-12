148.68 MW of new solar power recorded in 2024 in Norway

According to new figures by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate, Norway installed 148.68 MW worth of solar power during 2024, pushing its cumulative installed solar capacity to a total of 753.67 MW.

Speaking to pv magazine, solar consultant Hassan Gholami said that the growth of installed solar power slowed down during 2024, primarily due to high interest rates and an uncertain market environment.

Gholami explained, “For the next two years, I expect continued government support, improved grid interconnection policies and greater public awareness to drive the market forward, though maintaining momentum may require mitigating the effects of ongoing economic uncertainties.”

It was predicted that Norway could create an extra 200 MW and 300 MW per year of solar power.

“To meet this goal, Norway would need to significantly accelerate the pace of installations, requiring annual additions of over 1,000 MW. This highlights a critical gap between current growth trajectories and the levels needed to align with national energy objectives,” stated Gholam.