Donald Trump suggests buying Greenland for U.S. national security and freedom

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that the United States of America via his Truth Social platform. The suggestion comes after the news that PayPal co-founder Ken Howery has been appointed the U.S. ambassador to Denmark.

This isn’t the first time Trump has made a statement expressing his desire for the U.S. to buy Greenland. During his first term, he stated his intentions for the U.S. to buy Greenland, with Danish officials announcing the island was not for sale.

“As a Co-Founder of PayPal and venture capital fund, Founders Fund, Ken turned American Innovation and Tech leadership into Global success stories, and that experience will be invaluable in representing us abroad. For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” explained Trump.

Regarding the sale, Múte Egede, Prime Minister of Greenland, commented, “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

Denmark has been the official owner of Greenland since 1921 but granted the country home rule in 1979.