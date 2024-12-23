Kristrún Frostadóttir named as new Prime Minister of Iceland

Leader of the Social Democratic Alliance Kristrún Frostadóttir has been named Iceland’s new Prime Minister. The Social Democratic Alliance (Samfylkingin) became Iceland’s biggest party of the country’s snap election in November.

Kristrún Frostadóttir is the leader of the Social Democratic Alliance, the leading party of the country’s coalition government alongside the left-leaning Reform Party (Viðreisn) and the centrist People’s Party (Flokkur Fólksins).

Frostadóttir is the youngest prime minister in Icelandic history at 36. Frostadóttir replaces Bjarni Benediktsson, leader of the Independence Party (Sjálfstæðisflokkurinn), who called the snap election.

Broadcaster RÚV noted that this marks a nation-first, with all leaders of all the governing parties being women.

Frostadóttir’s aims during her leadership include cutting inflation and interest rates and holding a referendum on European Union membership by 2027.