Macolin Convention to be signed by Sweden government confirms

Sweden’s government has confirmed that the country will join the Council of Europe’s Convention on the Manipulation of Sports Competitions (Macolin Convention) after showing interest in the framework in October 2023.

This signing made Sweden the thirteenth European country to join the Macolin Convention, including Nordic countries Iceland and Norway.

Jakob Forssmed, Sweden’s Minister for Health and Social Affairs, backed the initiative last October, stating that joining the Macolin Convention will strengthen sporting integrity in the country.

“Match-fixing is a serious and increasing threat in sports and is happening more often across national borders…By now joining the Macolin Convention, Sweden gets full access to deepened international cooperation and information exchange,” explained Forssmed.

The Macolin Convention is the only international legal framework on match-fixing and sports manipulation.