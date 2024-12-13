Non-profit social enterprise based in Greenland wins Laurence Trân Arctic Futures Award

The non-profit social enterprise based in Greenland Siu-Tsiu has won the Laurence Trân Arctic Futures Award, which helps startups in the Arctic region grow their businesses.

Award winner Siu-Tsiu creates workplaces for and with young people in Greenland by employing and upskilling young people in their education or working careers. The Laurence Trân Arctic Futures Award will provide €7,500 of financial assistance to Siu-Tsiu.

SiuTsiu’s COO, Pilo Samuelsen, traveled to the award ceremony in Brussels to accept the award. “We feel incredibly grateful and honored to receive this award. It is difficult to describe the impact and meaning for everyone involved in our business,” said Samuelsen.

Samuelsen also mentioned that “this award will boost our motivation to continue our project. We feel ambition growing in us and we feel more determined to come closer to our vision of a society that gives everyone the possibility to contribute and participate in developing our small communities. Socioeconomic business has proven to be a meaningful and effective approach in marginalized communities in Greenland.”

Furthermore, Patti Bruns, the Secretary General of the Arctic Mayors forum, explained the following about why Siu-Tsiu was the jury’s winner:

“Siu-Tsiu exemplifies the transformative power of community-driven innovation in the Arctic. By empowering marginalized youth and fostering a sense of purpose and belonging, they are building a brighter future for Greenland and setting a model for the entire region. The Laurence Tran Arctic Futures Award celebrates their remarkable achievements and the hope they will inspire for generations to come.”



Photo: https://www.facebook.com/intpolarfoundation