2034 FIFA World Cup: Norway expected to protest decision of Saudi Arabia as host nation

After the news of Saudi Arabia being the host nation of the 2034 FIFA World Cup football tournament, Norway is expected to protest this decision due to the risk of human rights violations.

The 211 football federations that make up FIFA will join an online meeting to approve the decision to make Saudi Arabia the host of the 2034 edition of the football tournament, with Norway set to protest this decision.

President of the Football Association of Norway, Lise Klaveness, commented that the “vote is not about who gets the World Cups in 2030 and 2034 — that has already been decided,” adding that FIFA’s approval without a detailed vote “does not align with the principles of a robust and predictable governance system.”

“FIFA’s own guidelines on human rights and due diligence have not been adequately integrated into the process, which raises the risk of human rights violations,” explained Klaveness.

Dates for the 2034 FIFA World Cup are yet to be announced.