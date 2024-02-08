Volcanic eruption in Iceland: Volcano at Reykjanes peninsula erupts for third time

At roughly 6:00 am Icelandic time this morning, the volcano in the Reykjanes peninsula has once again erupted, now for the third time in recent months.

It was reported that seismic activity occurred around 5:30, with the volcano erupting shortly after.

The fissure of the eruption opened on the Reykjanes peninsula, roughly one kilometer from Grindavík, relatively near the initial eruption on 18th December.

The Icelandic Met Office has announced that the fissure is roughly 3 km long, with a lava flow smaller than the first eruption.

As it stands, reports show that there’s no immediate threat to the inhabitants of Grindavík or air travel.