Icelandic gaming studio CCP Games raises 40 Million USD for new Web3 game

It has recently been announced by the Icelandic gaming studio CCP Games that it has raised 40 Million USD in funding for a new Web3 game based in the universe of its popular game EVE Online.

According to a press release, the new project’s funding is being led by Andreessen Horowitz (A16z), with participation from Makers Fund, Bitkraft, Kingsway Capital, Nexon, Hashed, and additional participants.

Speaking with GamesBeat, CCP Games CEO, Hilmar Veigar Pétursson explained, “This financing will allow CCP Games to build upon the discoveries of its research and development team to enable the full-scale development of a new triple-A title utilizing blockchain technology.”

The project is currently titled Project Awakening and is set to “leverage smart-contract blockchain technology, focusing on persistence, composability and truly open third-party development to create a new relationship between virtual worlds and players.”

CCP Games’ EVE Online was initially launched in 2003 and has become one of the most popular games in the MMORPG genre.