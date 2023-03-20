Norway to acquire six Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopters for $1.1 billion

It has been announced by the Norwegian government that it will acquire six Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopters, replacing some of the country’s NH90 aircraft, costing a total of $1.1 billion (NOK 12 billion).

According to a statement put out by the Norwegian government, the order has been placed with deliveries expected between 2025 and 2027. However, before the aircraft can be delivered, the proposal for the acquisition will be put before Norway’s parliament.

These six new helicopters are to be used by the Norwegian Coast Guard for antisubmarine warfare (ASW) operations.

“In order to secure and retain the important helicopter expertise of the crews at Bardufoss, the Air Force will send personnel to Denmark now in advance, to build up technical and operational expertise on maritime helicopter operations on the Seahawk,” reads a statement by Norway’s government.

Denmark has been using Seahawks in its fleet since 2016.