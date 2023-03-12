New Finnish passports to feature updated characteristics from tomorrow

As of tomorrow, passports and identity cards issued in Finland will feature updated characteristics and a brand-new appearance.

According to a statement published by the Finnish government, “Thales DIS Finland Oy has been chosen as the supplier of Finnish passports, identity cards and residence permit cards. The new contract is valid for five years. DB Schenker Oy starts as a distributor of permit documents.”

The theme for the revamped passports will feature the country’s national landscape and the Archipelago Sea. The noted changes to the passports include:

Minimalist cover design of passports

The new orange color of the covers of temporary passports

Emergency passports

The enlargement of the face image of identity cards

The 2D barcode that facilitates machine reading of permit documents

Juhani Ruutu, Chief Inspector of Finland’s National Police Board, states, “The features and layout of the permit documents are completely redesigned and executed.”

It is to be noted that these changes do not affect previously issued passports, identity cards or residence permits.