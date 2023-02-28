Infamous walrus Thor spotted in Iceland

The infamous walrus, aptly named Thor, has arrived in Iceland after drawing crowds in the sound and east coasts of England.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue confirmed the walrus found in Breiðdalsvík as Thor due to its markings.

Thor has traveled from Blyth to Breiðdalsvík on the east coast of Iceland, traveling roughly 1360km.

According to RÚV, Thor has settled on a pontoon in the town’s harbor, drawing in a crowd.

A British Divers Marine Life Rescue spokesman expressed, “We are delighted to have been informed that he is in Iceland… After Thor’s visit to the UK, we wondered if we would ever see him again.”



Photo: Beverley Senturk